Elon Musk seeks stay of Twitter litigation for Oct. 28 deal close

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 00:58 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk requested a judge stay his litigation with Twitter Inc pending the receipt of financing for the $44 billion deal, which he said is expected to close at $54.20 per share on or around Oct. 28, according to a court filing.

"As a result there is no need for an expedited trial to order Defendants to do what they are already doing and this action is now moot," said the filing. A five-day trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 17 and Musk was scheduled to be deposed on Thursday, although the parties mutually agreed to postpone his interview, sources told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

