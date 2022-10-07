Maha: Body of unidentified woman found in lake in Thane district

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a lake in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said. The body of a woman in her late 40s was found floating in Shivaji Nagar Talao around 8.45 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Local firemen and the RDMC team fished out the body and handed it over to the Kalwa police, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered for now and a post-mortem will be conducted, the official added.

