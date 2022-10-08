Left Menu

FM visits local market in Chennai; buys vegetables

During the day-long visit to Chennai, she halted at Mylapore market, interacted with vendors and local residents and also bought kitchen items. During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors local residents and also purchased vegetables a tweet from the office of the Finance Minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 22:44 IST
FM visits local market in Chennai; buys vegetables
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rubbing shoulders with the common man, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday took time off to visit a local market in Chennai and purchased vegetables. During the day-long visit to Chennai, she halted at Mylapore market, interacted with vendors and local residents and also bought kitchen items. ''During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables'' a tweet from the office of the Finance Minister said. She also inaugurated 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' - a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs at Kallikuppam, Ambattur, Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Anandam Learning Centre was started in 2018 for children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, slow learning disability and especially caters to those families who cannot afford specialised care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global
4
Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022