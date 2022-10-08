FM visits local market in Chennai; buys vegetables

Rubbing shoulders with the common man, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday took time off to visit a local market in Chennai and purchased vegetables. During the day-long visit to Chennai, she halted at Mylapore market, interacted with vendors and local residents and also bought kitchen items. ''During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables'' a tweet from the office of the Finance Minister said. She also inaugurated 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' - a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs at Kallikuppam, Ambattur, Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Anandam Learning Centre was started in 2018 for children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia, slow learning disability and especially caters to those families who cannot afford specialised care.

