Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says minister
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 18:21 IST
Pakistan will not seek debt restructuring from Paris Club creditor nations, the country's finance minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday.
Dismissing market rumours that Islamabad might extend maturities for its bonds, Dar told a news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan will fulfil all multilateral, international and bond obligations.
Moody's last week downgraded Pakistan's credit rating from B3 to Caa1.
