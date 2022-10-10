G7 to hold talks on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes - Germany
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:05 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The Group of Seven (G7) countries will hold talks on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes hit multiple Ukrainian cities, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address leaders at the start of the virtual talks, said the spokesperson, adding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had assured Zelenskiy of support in a phone call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Group of Seven
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russian
- Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's Scholz sees progress on LNG and diesel projects in UAE
Soccer-Not a time for England to panic, says Southgate ahead of Germany visit
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Soccer-German players to get 400,000 euros each in case of World Cup win-FA
Germany inks LNG deal as chancellor visits Gulf to secure energy