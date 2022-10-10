G7 to hold talks on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes - Germany

The Group of Seven (G7) countries will hold talks on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes hit multiple Ukrainian cities, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address leaders at the start of the virtual talks, said the spokesperson, adding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had assured Zelenskiy of support in a phone call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)