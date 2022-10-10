Documents on Kodanadu case handed over to sessions court
Documents related to the investigation into the Kodanadu heist and murder case were submitted to the District Sessions Court here on Monday.
The 1,500-page documents were submitted by the special investigation team ADSP Krishnamoorthy in a sealed cover even as the case was being transferred to the CB-CID.
The case was being investigated by five special teams headed by west zone IG R Sudhakar since August 2021 and during the process questioned not only the accused but also industrialists and politicians in Nilgiris district and Coimbatore and Chennai. A security guard in the bungalow at the Kodanadu Estate, belonging to late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was found murdered and some documents allegedly stolen after a break-in on April 24, 2017.
