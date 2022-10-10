Left Menu

Documents on Kodanadu case handed over to sessions court

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:46 IST
Documents on Kodanadu case handed over to sessions court
  • Country:
  • India

Documents related to the investigation into the Kodanadu heist and murder case were submitted to the District Sessions Court here on Monday.

The 1,500-page documents were submitted by the special investigation team ADSP Krishnamoorthy in a sealed cover even as the case was being transferred to the CB-CID.

The case was being investigated by five special teams headed by west zone IG R Sudhakar since August 2021 and during the process questioned not only the accused but also industrialists and politicians in Nilgiris district and Coimbatore and Chennai. A security guard in the bungalow at the Kodanadu Estate, belonging to late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was found murdered and some documents allegedly stolen after a break-in on April 24, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022