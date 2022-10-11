Left Menu

Decoupling from China not an option for EU firms - Dombrovskis

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:41 IST
Decoupling from China not an option for EU firms - Dombrovskis
Valdis Dombrovskis Image Credit: Wikipedia
Decoupling from China is not an option for companies in the European Union, said EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis according to prepared remarks of a speech in Berlin on Tuesday.

"The EU should continue engaging with China with pragmatism and without naivety," and focus more on diversification and better risk management, he was expected to say at an engineering conference.

