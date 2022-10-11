Left Menu

Russia considering abolishing grain export quotas - Ifx cites deputy PM

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:00 IST
Viktoria Abramchenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is considering abolishing its grain export quota, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko.

Russia usually sets up grain export quotas for the period from mid-February and until the end of June. Abramchenko is in charge of the agriculture sector in the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

