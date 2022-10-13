HOLD-Germany, 13 NATO allies aim to jointly procure air defence systems
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-10-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Germany and 13 NATO allies on Thursday signed a letter of intent for the joint procurement of air defence systems in the category of systems such as Arrow 3 and Patriot.
The signing ceremony took place at NATO's headquarters in Brussels. The participating countries are Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India, Netherlands formalise fast track mechanism for investments
India, Netherlands sign deal to formalise fast-track mechanism for investments of Dutch firms in India
1 killed in Belgium police raid on far-right extremists
TurkStream gas pipeline says Netherlands withdraws licence, to continue gas exports
Hungary cannot support any new EU energy sanctions against Russia - govt