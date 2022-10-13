Left Menu

2 dead in crash on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

The incident occurred at around 615 am near IFFCO chowk, they said.The deceased were identified as driver Dimple and his helper Vinod, they said.It seems that the canter truck suddenly stopped due to a puncture and the tempo rammed into it, Assistant Sub Inspector Jitender Kumar said.The canter driver fled the spot after the incident, police said.With the help of a crane, the police removed the vehicles from the road and pulled out the two men, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:07 IST
2 dead in crash on Delhi-Jaipur expressway
  • Country:
  • India

A tempo driver and his helper died after their vehicle rammed into a canter truck on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at around 6:15 am near IFFCO chowk, they said.

The deceased were identified as driver Dimple and his helper Vinod, they said.

It seems that the canter truck suddenly stopped due to a puncture and the tempo rammed into it, Assistant Sub Inspector Jitender Kumar said.

The canter driver fled the spot after the incident, police said.

With the help of a crane, the police removed the vehicles from the road and pulled out the two men, they said. The duo was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the police after post-mortem, the ASI said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 18 police station, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022