The Heliopolis Aden Memorial commemorates more than 600 men of the Commonwealth forces who died in the defence of Aden during the WW-I and who have no known grave.Earlier in the day, Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the famous Al Horreya Park in the Egyptian capital.Gandhis bust was unveiled at the park in 2019 to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 15-10-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:41 IST
Jaishankar pays tribute to Indian soldiers at Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery here and honoured the memory of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the First World War in Egypt and Palestine.

Jaishankar is in Egypt on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

''Indians have made sacrifices across the world in the service of humanity. They inspire us as we strive to create a more contemporary and equitable global order,'' Jaishankar tweeted, sharing some photographs of his visit to the war grave cemetery.

Heliopolis War Cemetery includes the Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial and the Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial.

The Heliopolis (Port Tewfik) Memorial commemorates 4,000 men who served and died with the British Indian Army during the First World War in Egypt and Palestine, and who have no known grave. The Heliopolis (Aden) Memorial commemorates more than 600 men of the Commonwealth forces who died in the defence of Aden during the WW-I and who have no known grave.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the famous Al Horreya Park in the Egyptian capital.

Gandhi's bust was unveiled at the park in 2019 to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

