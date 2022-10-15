Pipe coating plant of RSP processes 50 pipes in single shift

Left Menu

The Pipe Coating Plant at Rourkela Steel Plant RSP has processed 50 pipes in a single shift, an RSP release said.This is the highest number of pipes processed in single layer fusion bonded epoxy coating since inception. The order for 27 km of pipes coated with min coating thickness of 150 micron fusion bonded epoxy is being executed for NTPCs Kaniha power plant.

The Pipe Coating Plant at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has processed 50 pipes in a single shift, an RSP release said.

This is the highest number of pipes processed in single layer fusion bonded epoxy coating since inception. The pipe coating plant processed the 50 pipes in a single shift on October 12, the release said.

The current order being served is spiral weld pipe of IS 3589 Fe410 grade with pipe size of 762 mm and outer diameter of 8 mm WT. The order for 27 km of pipes coated with min coating thickness of 150 micron fusion bonded epoxy is being executed for NTPC’s Kaniha power plant. The entire order of 27 km has been completed so far, it said.

Kartik Behera, CGM (CRM, PP, SSM), G Singh, GM Incharge (Pipe Plant) and other senior officers visited the unit to motivate the team. They also discussed about the similar orders to be taken up by the unit.

