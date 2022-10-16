Left Menu

U.S., Canada deliver armored vehicles to Haitian police

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2022 04:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 04:47 IST
U.S., Canada deliver armored vehicles to Haitian police
  • United States

U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

"This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera," the U.S. and Canadian governments said in a joint statement. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)

