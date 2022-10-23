Odisha: Eatery owner throws hot oil at customer during quarrel over food price

Left Menu

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 23-10-2022 21:28 IST
A 48-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries after the owner of an eatery in Odisha's Jajpur district allegedly threw hot oil at him following an argument over the taste and price of the food, police said on Sunday.

Prasanjit Parida -- a resident of Balichandrapur village, around 45 km northeast of Cuttack -- had gone to the eatery at the local market for having food on Saturday, a police officer said.

Parida complained to the owner, Pravakar Sahoo, about the taste of the food that was served to him. Later, there was a heated exchange of words between the customer and the owner over the price of food.

Sahoo threw hot oil at Parida, who sustained severe burn injuries on his face, neck, chest, belly and hands. He is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A case has been lodged and the suspect would be arrested soon, Balichandrapur Police Station Inspector Ramakanta Muduli said.

