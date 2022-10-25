Former U.S. defense secretary Ash Carter dies - statement
- Country:
- United States
Ash Carter, a former U.S. defense secretary during Barack Obama's administration, died on Monday evening after a sudden cardiac event at the age of 68, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.
Carter, who served during the final two years of the Obama administration, helped oversee the launch of a military strategy that would drive back the Islamic State military group in Syria and Iraq, and ultimately defeat the organization.
Since leaving public service, Carter led the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard's Kennedy School.
