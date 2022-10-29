Left Menu

Odisha Police appeals to Maoists to shun violence, return to mainstream

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:30 IST
Odisha Police appeals to Maoists to shun violence, return to mainstream
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police on Saturday appealed to Maoists to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

Director of Intelligence Sanjeeb Panda visited Malkangiri district during the day and held a high-level meeting there to review the state-of-affairs in the red corridor.

''The Maoists should shun violence and return to the mainstream,'' IG Operations Amitabh Thakur later said, calling on the Leftwing extremists to give up arms and avail the benefits of government schemes.

On Friday, a similar meeting was held in Kandhamal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022