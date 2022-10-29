Odisha Police appeals to Maoists to shun violence, return to mainstream

The Odisha Police on Saturday appealed to Maoists to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

Director of Intelligence Sanjeeb Panda visited Malkangiri district during the day and held a high-level meeting there to review the state-of-affairs in the red corridor.

''The Maoists should shun violence and return to the mainstream,'' IG Operations Amitabh Thakur later said, calling on the Leftwing extremists to give up arms and avail the benefits of government schemes.

On Friday, a similar meeting was held in Kandhamal.

