Left Menu

Royal Mail workers' union to strike for two days in November

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 01:11 IST
Royal Mail workers' union to strike for two days in November

Britain's Royal Mail said on Tuesday that members of its largest labour union, the Communication Workers Union (CWU), will strike for two days in November.

Royal Mail, owned by International Distribution Services Plc , said the CWU notified it that they plan to call on members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters to take two days of national strike action on Nov. 12 and 14, in a statement posted to its website.

The company on Monday offered a new conditional pay hike totalling 9% to grade employees of CWU, which the union rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
2
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022