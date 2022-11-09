Left Menu

Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies in car crash

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:05 IST
(Adds confirmation, reaction) Nov 9 (Reuters) -

One of Russia's most prominent officials in Ukraine was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, a blow to Moscow in the southern Kherson region amid growing talk it is poised to withdraw its forces from the city of the same name. The death of Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed local administration, was confirmed by his boss Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-backed acting governor of Kherson.

Stremousov went from being an obscure blogger and local politician before the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 to become the number two figure in what Ukraine says is the illegal occupation of Kherson which it plans to overturn by force. He was a highly visible face on social media, pumping out pro-Moscow statements. In the most recent, hours before his death, he denounced what he called Ukrainian "Nazis" and said the Russian military was in "full control" of the situation in the south.

Ukraine viewed him as a collaborator and a traitor. "It is very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today. He died on the territory of the Kherson region, travelling in a car that got into an accident," Saldo, his boss, said.

Stremousov's death deepened the sense of disarray surrounding the defence of Kherson, from which Russia has evacuated thousands of residents in anticipation of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

