Two unidentified men fire in air outside woman's house in Delhi

Two unidentified men allegedly fired in the air outside the house of a 47-year-old woman in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Friday. They said the information regarding the incident that occurred in E-Block was received at 11.17 pm on Thursday. A live cartridge was also found on the spot, they said. The woman told police that while she was standing at the door of her house at around 10.30 pm, she noticed two unknown men wandering near her residence, a senior police officer said.

When the men came back after 30 minutes, they asked the woman her name. This alerted the woman and she immediately closed the gate and one of the miscreants fired a shot in the air, the officer said. Police said prima facie case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code is made out. A case is being registered and an investigation is being carried out to nab the accused, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)