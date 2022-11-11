Left Menu

Two unidentified men fire in air outside woman's house in Delhi

Two unidentified men allegedly fired in the air outside the house of a 47-year-old woman in south Delhis Madangir area, police said on Friday. This alerted the woman and she immediately closed the gate and one of the miscreants fired a shot in the air, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 11:53 IST
Two unidentified men fire in air outside woman's house in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified men allegedly fired in the air outside the house of a 47-year-old woman in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Friday. They said the information regarding the incident that occurred in E-Block was received at 11.17 pm on Thursday. A live cartridge was also found on the spot, they said. The woman told police that while she was standing at the door of her house at around 10.30 pm, she noticed two unknown men wandering near her residence, a senior police officer said.

When the men came back after 30 minutes, they asked the woman her name. This alerted the woman and she immediately closed the gate and one of the miscreants fired a shot in the air, the officer said. Police said prima facie case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code is made out. A case is being registered and an investigation is being carried out to nab the accused, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022