Coast Guard apprehends 2 Sri Lankan boats for fishing in Indian waters

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-11-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 13:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Coast Guard has apprehended two Sri Lankan fishing boats with 11 crew onboard for fishing in Indian exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and escorted them to Kakinada for further investigation.

The fishing boats from the neighbouring country were apprehended by ICGS Vigraha, about 175 nautical miles from Kalingapatnam, on November 10 and brought to the shore on Saturday for interrogation.

The Lankan vessels were engaged in fishing in Indian EEZ without valid licences and documents, according to an official release.

As per the Maritime Zones of India Act 1981, fishing and poaching by foreign vessels in Indian EEZ is an offence and the Lankan vessels violated the Act along with provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Joint investigation and rummaging is being carried out with Marine Police, Fisheries Department, Customs and Intelligence Bureau at Kakinada.

Subsequently, the fishing boats and crew will be handed over to Marine Fisheries Department and Marine Police respectively for further proceedings, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

