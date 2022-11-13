German and Singapore sign framework for innovation and sustainability
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-11-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:23 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany and Singapore have signed a framework to promote innovation and sustainability, Germany's economics ministry said on Sunday.
The agreement signed on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore aims to deepen economic relations and exchanges between the two countries, the German statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement