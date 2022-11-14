Left Menu

Businessman, carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh, held in Haryana in gang rape case in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 14-11-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 12:00 IST
The Andaman and Nicobar Police arrested a Port Blair-based businessman, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, from Haryana in connection with a gang rape case, an officer said on Monday.

Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, who was absconding, was apprehended on Sunday night for his alleged involvement in the case.

"Police got a tip-off about Sandeep through his bank transactions which he made from Haryana. Immediately, the Andaman and Nicobar police alerted its Haryana and Delhi counterparts and managed to arrest him," the officer said.

The police, however, did not give details of the location in Haryana from where the accused was held.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for Sandeep Singh alias Rinku and Labour Commissioner R L Rishi in connection with the rape of a 21-year-old woman involving Jitendra Narain, the former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said.

So far, two accused persons, Narain and Singh, have been held in the case, while Rishi is still absconding, the officer said.

Singh will be brought to Port Blair for further investigation, he said.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the police was constituted to probe allegations that the 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the chief secretary's home by promising a government job and then raped by top officials including Narain there. Rishi was also accused of raping the woman, while the businessman (Rinku) was named in an FIR as an ''accomplice'' in the crime.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

