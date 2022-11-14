Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 14-11-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 12:53 IST
- Indonesia
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in the Indonesian resort island of Bali to attend the G20 leaders' summit, which officially kicks of on Tuesday.
Xi is due to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden later on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
