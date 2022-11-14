Left Menu

Rocket attack near Iraq's Erbil kills one, wounds 10 - mayor

In September, the Revolutionary Guards issued a statement saying such operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."

Updated: 14-11-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 13:04 IST
At least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded on Monday after rockets hit the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish party in the city of Koye, near the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Erbil, the mayor of Koye Tariq Haidari said.

Iran's semi-official Fars news said the country's Revolutionary Guards had targeted the bases of "terrorist groups" in the Kurdish region of Iraq with missiles and drones. The Revolutionary Guards have launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq since the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 triggered nationwide unrest.

Iran has accused Kurdish militants in northern Iraq of fomenting the unrest According to Kurdish security sources drones targeted two bases for Iranian Kurdish dissidents near Erbil and Sulaimaniya, but no casualties were reported.

An Iranian Kurdish rights group said on Twitter the Revolutionary Guards targeted a base of the Komala Party in Sulaimaniya with 6 drones and a base of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan near Erbil with four missiles. In September, the Revolutionary Guards issued a statement saying such operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."

