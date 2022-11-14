Woman's body chopped into 35 parts: NCW asks Delhi Police to conduct fair, time-bound probe

The National Commission for Women on Monday asked Delhi Police to conduct a fair and time-bound probe into the killing of a woman by her live-in partner in the capital.

A 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

In a tweet, the NCW said it has taken cognizance of the matter. ''Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. NCW has also sought action taken report and medical reports of the victim from the police,'' the panel tweeted.

In a harrowing tale of betrayal and subterfuge, the accused, a trained chef, evaded detection for six months, continued to live in the house they shared and was only arrested early Saturday after details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light during his interrogation.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala told the police during the investigation that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by ''Dexter'', an American crime TV series. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to Delhi police asking it to submit by November 18 an action taken report in the matter.

