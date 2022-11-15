Elderly couple charred to death in Uttarakhand's Pauri
PTI | Pauri | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:22 IST
An elderly couple was charred to death in Thapli village of Pabau block here, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred late on Monday night, Pauri Circle Officer Premlal Tamta said. Bandoor Lal (90) and his 85-year-old wife Godavari Devi were sleeping when their house caught fire. By the time firefighting personnel extinguished the blaze, they had succumbed, he said. The couple's son and daughter-in-law had died a few years ago.
