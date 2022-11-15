Left Menu

Elderly couple charred to death in Uttarakhand's Pauri

An elderly couple was charred to death in Thapli village of Pabau block here, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred late on Monday night, Pauri Circle Officer Premlal Tamta said. By the time firefighting personnel extinguished the blaze, they had succumbed, he said. The couples son and daughter-in-law had died a few years ago.

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:22 IST
Elderly couple charred to death in Uttarakhand's Pauri
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple was charred to death in Thapli village of Pabau block here, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred late on Monday night, Pauri Circle Officer Premlal Tamta said. Bandoor Lal (90) and his 85-year-old wife Godavari Devi were sleeping when their house caught fire. By the time firefighting personnel extinguished the blaze, they had succumbed, he said. The couple's son and daughter-in-law had died a few years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022