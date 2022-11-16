Left Menu

State Dept OKs potential sale of Patriot missiles to Switzerland, Pentagon says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:53 IST
State Dept OKs potential sale of Patriot missiles to Switzerland, Pentagon says
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot missiles and related equipment to Switzerland for an estimated cost of $700 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022