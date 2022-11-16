State Dept OKs potential sale of Patriot missiles to Switzerland, Pentagon says
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot missiles and related equipment to Switzerland for an estimated cost of $700 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said.
