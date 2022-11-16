QUOTES-Text of Russian statement denying strike on Polish territory

The following is the text of a Russian defence ministry statement on Tuesday that denied reports that Russian missiles had struck Polish territory. The text is translated by Reuters from the Russian.

"Statements by Polish media and officials about 'Russian' missiles allegedly falling in the area of the settlement of Przewodow are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation. "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction.

"The wreckage published by Polish media in hot pursuit from the scene in the settlement of Przewodow has nothing to do with Russian weapons."

