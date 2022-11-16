Iran summons Australian ambassador -Nournews
Australia's ambassador was summoned by Tehran over comments made by the Australian prime minister regarding Iran's internal developments, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday according to the semi-official Nournews news agency.
"It seems that the prime minister of Australia has taken a wrong approach based on false information, which does not help the relations between the two countries," Nasser Kanaani said.
Since nationwide protests began over two months ago in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, the country has summoned several foreign ambassadors over comments regarding protests made by their officials.
