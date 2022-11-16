Japan PM Kishida hopes meeting Xi will help build stable relations
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:06 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he hoped an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would help in building constructive, stable relations with China.
Kishida, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, also said there were various opportunities Japan shared with China, as well as challenges and concerns.
