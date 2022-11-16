Japan PM Kishida hopes meeting Xi will help build stable relations

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he hoped an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would help in building constructive, stable relations with China.

Kishida, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, also said there were various opportunities Japan shared with China, as well as challenges and concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)