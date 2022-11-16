Iran says several French intelligence agents arrested during protests - TV
Several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday, as anti-government demonstrations persist throughout the country. The Islamic Republic has accused Western foes of stoking nationwide protests ignited by the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. Last week, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday, as anti-government demonstrations persist throughout the country.
The Islamic Republic has accused Western foes of stoking nationwide protests ignited by the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in the custody of the morality police. "People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law," Vahidi said.
France's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last week, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- French
- Kurdish
- Catherine Colonna
- Ahmad Vahidi
- Western
- Iranian
- Mahsa Amini
- Iran
- Interior
ALSO READ
Western Balkans leaders to sign deals on closer integration in Berlin
U.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
Soccer-'This is not our national team' - why some Iranians want their own country banned from World Cup
Videos showing Iranian crackdown on protesters go viral as anger grows
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia