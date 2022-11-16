Iran says several French intelligence agents arrested during protests - TV

Left Menu

Several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday, as anti-government demonstrations persist throughout the country. The Islamic Republic has accused Western foes of stoking nationwide protests ignited by the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. Last week, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:45 IST
Several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday, as anti-government demonstrations persist throughout the country.

The Islamic Republic has accused Western foes of stoking nationwide protests ignited by the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in the custody of the morality police. "People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law," Vahidi said.

France's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last week, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.

