Kremlin says it sees 'progress' on Black Sea grain deal

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia had seen "certain progress" towards addressing its concerns over the Black Sea grain deal, which it has not yet committed to extending beyond Nov. 19.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan could hold talks within a matter of hours on the topic, if it was deemed necessary.

