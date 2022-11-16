Kremlin says it sees 'progress' on Black Sea grain deal
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia had seen "certain progress" towards addressing its concerns over the Black Sea grain deal, which it has not yet committed to extending beyond Nov. 19.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan could hold talks within a matter of hours on the topic, if it was deemed necessary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Black Sea
- Turkish
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspension of Black Sea Grain initiative expected to further exacerbate food security, fuel, fertiliser supply challenges: India
Turkish minister tells Ukraine important to sustain grain export deal
Turkish court formally arrests eight over deadly mine blast -Anadolu
Suspension of Black Sea grain deal to affect food security globally: India at UNSC
Black Sea grain deal shipments on hold Wednesday, following Russia suspension