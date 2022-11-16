Left Menu

Indian national arrested in Nepal with duplicate ballot papers ahead of elections

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:10 IST
Indian national arrested in Nepal with duplicate ballot papers ahead of elections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 40-year-old Indian national has been arrested in Nepal on charges of carrying some 15,000 fake ballot papers, four days ahead of the November 20 polls in this country, police said on Wednesday.

The Himalayan country is going for elections for the federal Parliament as well as the provincial assemblies on November 20.

A team of Nepal Police arrested Izaajat Ahmed from Jagannathpur Rural Municipality of Parsa district in southern Nepal.

Ahmed is a resident of West Champaran district, Bihar, who was arrested with some 15,000 duplicate ballot papers in his possession, according to the Nepal Police statement.

He was heading towards Nepal from India carrying the ballot papers for provincial and parliamentary elections on a motorbike when the police caught him, it said.

Ahmed was using a motorbike with an Indian registered number plate to carry the ballot papers.

The police have launched further investigation into the matter after taking him into custody. It is not known yet which political party or individual he was taking the ballot papers for.

The upcoming elections are said to be important for the landlocked country in consolidating the democratic process and maintaining stability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022