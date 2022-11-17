Left Menu

Telangana govt issues order for distribution of health kits to girl students

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:06 IST
Telangana govt issues order for distribution of health kits to girl students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 69.52 crore towards procurement and distribution of Adolescent Health Kits to girl students studying in government schools and colleges.

The kits, comprising zipper bag, sanitary napkins and water bottle, would be provided to girl students studying in classes 8th to Intermediate second year (12th standard) in government schools and government colleges under adolescent health programme.

The expenditure shall be met from the NHM (National Health Mission) funds, the government said in an order dated November 16, adding that the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director (NHM) shall take necessary action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022