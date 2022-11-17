Left Menu

COVID-19: HC asks Delhi govt to consider 49-yr-old widow's plea for ex-gratia

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city government to decide within two months whether it will grant ex-gratia to the 49-year-old widow of an assistant traffic inspector died of COVID-19 after contracting the disease while performing his duties during the second wave of the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:57 IST
COVID-19: HC asks Delhi govt to consider 49-yr-old widow's plea for ex-gratia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city government to decide within two months whether it will grant ex-gratia to the 49-year-old widow of an assistant traffic inspector died of COVID-19 after contracting the disease while performing his duties during the second wave of the pandemic. The petitioner submitted as per government policy, if any government employee deployed for COVID-19 duty dies due to the viral disease, the grieving family is entitled to a compensation of Rs 1 crore, but authorities have not entertained her request for it. "Bearing in mind the limited nature of the issues that arise, the court finds no justification to retain the petition on its board at this stage and ends of justice would warrant the first respondent (Delhi government) to be called upon to examine the representation of the petitioner and take an appropriate decision on the same with expedition and preferably within a period of two months from today," said Justice Yashwant Varma.

The court disposed of the petition but clarified the contentions of the parties will be kept open. The Delhi government counsel said the Delhi Transport Corporation had earlier reverted to the petitioner on the issue saying they have not received a "certificate of death by COVID-19".

The court nonetheless asked the authority concerned under the city government to decide the representation as DTC may be the recommending body.

"Let them (the authority concerned) decide it," the court said. The petitioner was represented by advocates Shiv Dutt Bakshi and Kushika Chachra. In her plea, the petitioner said she has the right to claim the compensation as her deceased husband contracted COVID-19 while performing his government duties and passed away on May 2, 2021 leaving behind a grieving family of his wife and two children. The plea said pursuant to the government policy, 31 corona warriors were given an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each which includes healthcare professionals, teachers, civil defence, and DTC personnel.

"The petitioner's husband was continuously attending his duty from 19.04.2021 to 27.04.2021 and by that time he had already contracted this deadly coronavirus. On 28.04.2021, the Petitioner became really unwell and was suffering from high fever. He was then taken to Respondent no.3 (the doctor) for examination and further treatment, whereby he was suspected of contracting covid and he was advised immediate hospitalization," the petition said. The court was told the petitioner's husband was unable to find a proper bed with ventilator and other necessary facilities, and was taken to Sujanpur, Aligarh, where he died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022