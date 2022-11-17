Australian Turnell, Briton Bowman freed in Myanmar, headed for Thailand - diplomatic source
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:17 IST
An Australian economist and a former British ambassador were freed from prison in Myanmar on Thursday and were due to leave for Thailand, a diplomatic source told Reuters.
The pair, Sean Turnell, a former adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung san Suu Kyi and Vicky Bowman, were headed to Bangkok on an evening flight, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Bangkok
- Myanmar
- Sean Turnell
- Aung san
- British
- Thailand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar court gives ex-lawmaker 173-year prison term
World News Roundup: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in 'clear assassination' attempt; Myanmar junta responsible for crisis, says Indonesia foreign minister and more
Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians
Myanmar junta responsible for crisis, says Indonesia foreign minister
Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians