Australian Turnell, Briton Bowman freed in Myanmar, headed for Thailand - diplomatic source

An Australian economist and a former British ambassador were freed from prison in Myanmar on Thursday and were due to leave for Thailand, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

The pair, Sean Turnell, a former adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung san Suu Kyi and Vicky Bowman, were headed to Bangkok on an evening flight, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)