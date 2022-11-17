China's Xi tells Japan's Kishida both countries should resist confrontation-CCTV

China's President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meeting on Thursday that both countries should resist conflict and confrontation, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

CCTV said Xi also told Kishida on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok that the issue of Taiwan involves the political foundation and basic credibility of relations between the two countries.

"On the issue of maritime and territorial disputes, we should show...commitment to properly manage differences," Xi was quoted as saying by CCTV.

