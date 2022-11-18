Left Menu

Manipur to host Femina Miss India 2023 Grand Finale

Manipur to host Femina Miss India 2023 Grand Finale
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Manipur government has signed a partnership agreement with the Times group to host the 59th edition of the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in April next year.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Vineet Jain, managing director of Times group were present at the partnership agreement signing event.

''This is the first time that the prestigious competition is going to be held in the North East and reflects the growing interest in the region especially by investors in Manipur'', the chief minister said on Thursday after the signing of the agreement at the CM Bungalow. The agreement was signed between the Department of Tourism of Government of Manipur and Miss India organisers. ''It shows the growing confidence in the state regarding security scenario and opportunities for investment,'' Singh said. ''The main purpose of this agreement is to celebrate the diverse and inclusive Indian culture and to inspire and empower the local youths by welcoming the best of India talents'', and provide an opportunity to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage, the chief minister added.

