Woman raped in forest of Chhattisgarh's Kanker; one held

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a forest of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Vyaskongera forest under Kanker police station limits on Wednesday, following which the accused was arrested, said Sharad Dubey, the station house officer (SHO) of Kanker police station. The victim is a college student, and she knew the accused, he said.

The accused allegedly took the victim in his car to the forest on the pretext of an outing and allegedly raped her, the official said.

As per the complaint, when the woman resisted the rape bid and telephoned her classmate, the accused snatched her phone and threw it in the back seat of the car, he said.

As the call was not disconnected, the victim's classmate could hear her screams on the phone and immediately contacted the police. The phone's location was traced and she was rescued, he said.

The accused has been arrested under sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (commits repeated rape on the same woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

