Left Menu

Thousands of Belgian police line streets for funeral of murdered colleague

A Belgian man, Yassine Mahi, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder and the attempted murder of another officer in a suspected terror attack. The suspect, who was known by deradicalisation services, had gone to a police station the morning of the stabbing saying he wanted psychiatric help, police said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-11-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 19:03 IST
Thousands of Belgian police line streets for funeral of murdered colleague
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Thousands of uniformed police lined the streets of the Belgian city of Borgworm on Friday for the funeral of a murdered 29-year-old policeman, saluting as the cortege passed. Thomas Monjoie was stabbed to death on the evening of Nov. 10 in the north Brussels commune of Schaerbeek. A Belgian man, Yassine Mahi, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder and the attempted murder of another officer in a suspected terror attack.

The suspect, who was known by deradicalisation services, had gone to a police station the morning of the stabbing saying he wanted psychiatric help, police said. Three officers took him to a psychiatric ward nearby but Mahi left the waiting room before being treated, the hospital said. (Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022