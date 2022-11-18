Thousands of Belgian police line streets for funeral of murdered colleague
A Belgian man, Yassine Mahi, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder and the attempted murder of another officer in a suspected terror attack. The suspect, who was known by deradicalisation services, had gone to a police station the morning of the stabbing saying he wanted psychiatric help, police said.
Thousands of uniformed police lined the streets of the Belgian city of Borgworm on Friday for the funeral of a murdered 29-year-old policeman, saluting as the cortege passed. Thomas Monjoie was stabbed to death on the evening of Nov. 10 in the north Brussels commune of Schaerbeek. A Belgian man, Yassine Mahi, 32, has been arrested and charged with murder and the attempted murder of another officer in a suspected terror attack.
The suspect, who was known by deradicalisation services, had gone to a police station the morning of the stabbing saying he wanted psychiatric help, police said. Three officers took him to a psychiatric ward nearby but Mahi left the waiting room before being treated, the hospital said. (Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Nick Macfie)
