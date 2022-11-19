Left Menu

Four teenage boys drown in Kail river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district

Their family members had searched for them the entire night but could not find the four teenagers, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said. They were residents of Dhara Gaon, Odar Gaon, Sodig Sarkot and Iccholi, respectively, Dobhal said.

Four teenage boys drowned in a tributary of the Pindar river in Dewal area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The boys, aged 15-17, had been missing since Friday. Their family members had searched for them the entire night but could not find the four teenagers, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said. On Saturday, a search-and-rescue operation was launched in the Kail river, a tributary of Pindar, and the four bodies were recovered, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanshu Bisht, Gaurav Singh, Anshul Bisht and Anil Mishra. They were residents of Dhara Gaon, Odar Gaon, Sodig Sarkot and Iccholi, respectively, Dobhal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

