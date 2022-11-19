Students don police roles in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli to understand working of the force

Police in Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh ''appointed'' several students as ''superintendent of police'' and ''station house officers'' in a novel initiative to get children to understand the working of the force, an official said on Saturday.

On the sixth day of the ongoing 'Child Safety Week', Class VII student Kumari Vandana Marawi, a resident of Khudiya, was made ''district SP'' while others donned the role of SHOs at various police stations, he said.

Marawi accompanied Superintendent of Police Chandarmohan Singh and inspected the work of various cells and units of the force, interacted with the media and reviewed the district's traffic arrangements, the official informed.

''The aim is to make children aware about the working style of the police force,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)