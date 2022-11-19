Left Menu

Students don police roles in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli to understand working of the force

PTI | Mungeli | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:08 IST
Students don police roles in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli to understand working of the force
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh ''appointed'' several students as ''superintendent of police'' and ''station house officers'' in a novel initiative to get children to understand the working of the force, an official said on Saturday.

On the sixth day of the ongoing 'Child Safety Week', Class VII student Kumari Vandana Marawi, a resident of Khudiya, was made ''district SP'' while others donned the role of SHOs at various police stations, he said.

Marawi accompanied Superintendent of Police Chandarmohan Singh and inspected the work of various cells and units of the force, interacted with the media and reviewed the district's traffic arrangements, the official informed.

''The aim is to make children aware about the working style of the police force,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022