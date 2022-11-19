Autorickshaw explodes in Karnataka, police begins probe

A moving autorickshaw exploded here on Saturday, causing fire and heavy smoke, and the driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries.

While CCTV visuals from the location, shared by police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion, a police official, however, did not confirm if it was a 'blast.' City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar rushed to the spot and told reporters after inspection that there was 'a fire' in the autorickshaw and there is no need for panic. He appealed against spreading rumours. Kumar said fire was noticed by people in the autorickshaw and the passenger and driver were among those who sustained injuries and they were rushed to a hospital. When asked whether it was a blast, he said: ''We don't know anything prima facie.'' If he had information, he would have shared with journalists, the official said.

''We have called the Special team and the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team to verify the reasons behind the incident. Some people have got injuries. They are being treated for burns,” the police commissioner said. On the condition of the injured, the police commissioner said he has not spoken to hospital authorities.

Kumar said the autorickshaw driver was undergoing treatment and he could comment only after talking to him. The police commissioner appealed to people to not panic. ''There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share the information with you whatever information we get,'' he said.

