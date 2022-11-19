Man wanted in several criminal cases held in Haryana's Nuh

A man wanted in several cases, including theft and cow smuggling, was nabbed here, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sakir, a resident of Gwarka village under Tauru police station, they said. The accused was arrested on Friday night. A total of 10 cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

He was also wanted in three ATM robbery cases in Kerala, they said. The accused was produced before a city court which sent him to judicial custody, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)