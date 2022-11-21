Left Menu

Incriminating materials found from Mangaluru blast accused's rented house

Police found materials that go into making a bomb from the house where the Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq, was staying as a tenant in Mysuru, a senior police official said on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 13:31 IST
Police found materials that go into making a bomb from the house where the Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq, was staying as a tenant in Mysuru, a senior police official said on Monday. Shariq was ''influenced and inspired'' by a (terrorist) organisation with global presence, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said. The 24-year old, hailing from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district, was carrying the improvised explosive device (IED) in a cooker in an autorickshaw on Saturday when it exploded on the outskirts of this coastal city on Saturday. He received burn injuries in the blast and is currently undergoing treatment in a city hospital. ''...Our priority is to see that he survives, we have to take him to a stage where we can question him,'' Kumar said. The police had termed the blast ''an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage.'' ''We found materials that are used in making a bomb such as ammonium nitrate, nuts, bolts and other material from Mohan Kumar's house where he was staying,'' Kumar said. Police carried out searches at seven places. Shariq is being booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police sources said. His name had earlier surfaced when a communal clash broke out over putting up the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's photo at a public place on August 15 in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga.

The vandals had gone on a rampage and stabbed Prem Singh, a servant in a nearby shop. In this connection, police arrested Mohammed Zabihulla alias Charbi, Syed Yasin and Maaz Muneer Ahmed while Shariq absconded. Yasin and Maaz had told police at the time that they were ''brainwashed'' by Shariq. The group was planning to set up an Islamic State base in the country and wanted to ''establish a Caliphate'' in the country. Shariq was also involved in painting objectionable graffiti in Mangaluru earlier, Kumar added.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

