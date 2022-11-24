Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Bengal, one held

The West Bengal CID along with the Dakshin Dinajpur district police has arrested a 33-year-old inter-state drug peddler from Balurghat and seized 8,000 banned Yaba tablets from his possession, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the CID's narcotics unit sleuths along with the Dakshin Dinajpur Detective Department conducted a raid in the district headquarters and apprehended the person from the Balurghat public bus stand area on Wednesday, he said. ''The accused has been involved in smuggling of drugs from one state to another. He was carrying the Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 lakh from Assam's Dhubri area and planned to hand over the contraband to another person in Malda. We are trying to find out others who are associated with him,'' the CID officer said. The person has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

