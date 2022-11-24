Left Menu

Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Bengal, one held

The West Bengal CID along with the Dakshin Dinajpur district police has arrested a 33-year-old inter-state drug peddler from Balurghat and seized 8,000 banned Yaba tablets from his possession, a senior official said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 16:31 IST
Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Bengal, one held
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal CID along with the Dakshin Dinajpur district police has arrested a 33-year-old inter-state drug peddler from Balurghat and seized 8,000 banned Yaba tablets from his possession, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the CID's narcotics unit sleuths along with the Dakshin Dinajpur Detective Department conducted a raid in the district headquarters and apprehended the person from the Balurghat public bus stand area on Wednesday, he said. ''The accused has been involved in smuggling of drugs from one state to another. He was carrying the Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 lakh from Assam's Dhubri area and planned to hand over the contraband to another person in Malda. We are trying to find out others who are associated with him,'' the CID officer said. The person has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022