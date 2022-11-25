Colombia court annuls cenbank appointment due to gender quota violation
Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 08:00 IST
Colombia's highest administrative court said on Thursday it had annulled the appointment of central bank co-director Alberto Carrasquilla on the grounds that his appointment violated an existing gender quota law.
Carrasquilla was appointed in August last year by former president Ivan Duque, replacing Carolina Soto.
