Netanyahu's party signs first coalition deal with Israeli far-right
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-11-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 10:34 IST
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud party signed its first coalition deal with the far-right Jewish Power party, Likud said in a statement on Friday.
The agreement does not account for a full and final new government in Israel but gives ultranationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir the police ministry and a seat in the security cabinet.
