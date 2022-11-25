Netanyahu's party signs first coalition deal with Israeli far-right

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud party signed its first coalition deal with the far-right Jewish Power party, Likud said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement does not account for a full and final new government in Israel but gives ultranationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir the police ministry and a seat in the security cabinet.

