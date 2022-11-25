Left Menu

16-year-old girl rape by two youths in UP's Gonda

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 25-11-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men of her village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Friday.

In his police complaint, her father has said she had gone to a farm to bring fodder for goats on November 19 morning, and the youths followed her and then raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said.

Quoting the complaint lodged on Thursday, he said the father has also alleged that the youths threatened to kill the girl if he informed anyone about the incident.

Her father has alleged that one of the youths made an obscene video of the girl and posted it on social media. On the basis of the complaint, police have registered a case against the two youths under Indian Penal Code sections, including rape, and provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act, Shivraj said.

He said the girl was taken to the District Women's Hospital for medical examination and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

