Swedish prosecutor seeks to keep espionage suspect in custody
Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 15:24 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
The Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Friday it had requested that a person arrested on Tuesday remain in custody on suspicion of gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.
The court handling the case has not yet set a time for the detention hearing, the agency said. A second person arrested in Tuesday's raid has been released but remains a suspect, prosecutors said.
Also Read: Sweden drops investigation into suspected Ericsson bribery in China
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
Advertisement