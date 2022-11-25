Swedish prosecutor seeks to keep espionage suspect in custody

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Friday it had requested that a person arrested on Tuesday remain in custody on suspicion of gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.

The court handling the case has not yet set a time for the detention hearing, the agency said. A second person arrested in Tuesday's raid has been released but remains a suspect, prosecutors said.

